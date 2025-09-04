Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution
India's Consul General Pratik Mathur's visit to Tesla's Shanghai factory highlights Tesla's plans to export luxury Model Y vehicles to India. The company aims to boost EV adoption with its Supercharger network, enhancing local infrastructure and supply chains, aligned with India’s clean energy goals.
- Country:
- Nicaragua
India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, made a significant visit to Tesla's factory, indicating increased anticipation around the exportation of Tesla's China-made luxury electric vehicles to the Indian market.
India is poised to become a substantial market for Tesla's electric vehicles, as evidenced by Mathur's tour of Tesla's Shanghai Giga factory. During his visit, he explored the production line and experienced the Cybertruck, highlighting Tesla's commitment to EV technology in India.
Plans are underway to export Tesla's Model Y to India, featuring cutting-edge EV technology. Tesla's launch is expected to bolster India's charging infrastructure and supply chain, illustrating the nation's stride towards a clean energy and EV future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- India
- EV
- Electric Vehicle
- Model Y
- Shanghai
- Supercharger
- Infrastructure
- Clean Energy
- Export
ALSO READ
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit: Bridging Global Frontiers
Shanghai Stocks Touch Decade Highs as Alibaba Leads AI Surge
Xi Jinping's Bold Vision for Global Security through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Alibaba's AI Surge Energizes Shanghai Stocks to New Heights
Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit: Guterres calls for strengthening multilateralism