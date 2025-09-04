Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, made a significant visit to Tesla's factory, indicating increased anticipation around the exportation of Tesla's China-made luxury electric vehicles to the Indian market.

India is poised to become a substantial market for Tesla's electric vehicles, as evidenced by Mathur's tour of Tesla's Shanghai Giga factory. During his visit, he explored the production line and experienced the Cybertruck, highlighting Tesla's commitment to EV technology in India.

Plans are underway to export Tesla's Model Y to India, featuring cutting-edge EV technology. Tesla's launch is expected to bolster India's charging infrastructure and supply chain, illustrating the nation's stride towards a clean energy and EV future.

(With inputs from agencies.)