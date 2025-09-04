Trump Administration Takes Tariff Fight to the Supreme Court

The Trump administration has escalated its tariff battles to the Supreme Court, asking for a swift ruling affirming the president's authority to impose extensive import taxes under existing federal law.

This appeal seeks to overturn an appeals court decision that identified most of Trump's tariffs as unlawful under emergency powers legislation. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has temporarily upheld the tariffs, prompting the administration to request urgent Supreme Court intervention.

Representatives argue that the tariffs, vital to ongoing negotiations and trade deals, have severe implications for small businesses, which have suffered under the instability caused by these import taxes.