Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Supreme Court Showdown Looms

President Donald Trump is pushing for the Supreme Court to swiftly endorse the tariffs he has imposed, arguing that lifting them could lead to economic upheaval. The administration believes these tariffs are essential for the nation's economic stability and to counter trade retaliation.

The appeal stems from a recent court decision deeming the tariffs an illegal use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This ruling has shaken global markets and sparked fears over rising prices and economic slowdown.

Small businesses affected by the tariffs await a resolution, as the Supreme Court gears up for a potentially historic decision that could reshape American trade policies and international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)