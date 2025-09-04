Tejasvi Surya Challenges Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike: A Call for Transparency
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has criticized the significant increase in Bengaluru Metro fares, urging the state government to release the fare fixation committee report. Surya highlighted the burden on ordinary commuters and compared it to the more modest fare hikes in Delhi. He also approached the High Court for intervention.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has raised concerns over the sharp increase in Bengaluru Metro fares, calling for transparency from the state government regarding the fare fixation committee report.
The maximum fare of Rs 90 is a significant burden on average commuters, particularly those working in sectors like hospitality and IT.
Surya has approached the High Court and highlighted the modest fare hikes in Delhi as a comparison, urging state authorities to address the issue before the final court hearing on September 22.
