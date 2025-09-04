Left Menu

Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has called for a detailed investigation into the flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, amid allegations of GPS jamming. While Bulgarian authorities have issued conflicting statements, the European Commission continues to allege Russian involvement. The aircraft landed safely, but concerns remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:30 IST
Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has instructed aviation authorities to delve deeper into an incident involving a flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The aircraft reportedly lost GPS signal over Bulgaria, sparking allegations of Russian electronic interference.

The controversy has been fueled by contradictory statements from the Bulgarian government and persistent claims from the European Commission of Russian involvement. Despite these concerns, the aircraft safely arrived at Plovdiv Airport.

Zhelyazkov stated that the disappearance of the GPS signal was communicated to Bulgarian air traffic control, which subsequently suggested an instrument landing approach. The investigation aims to identify whether the jamming allegations hold ground in light of the ongoing electronic activity issues involving several countries bordering Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

 Global
2
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

 India
3
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
4
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025