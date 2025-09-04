Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has instructed aviation authorities to delve deeper into an incident involving a flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The aircraft reportedly lost GPS signal over Bulgaria, sparking allegations of Russian electronic interference.

The controversy has been fueled by contradictory statements from the Bulgarian government and persistent claims from the European Commission of Russian involvement. Despite these concerns, the aircraft safely arrived at Plovdiv Airport.

Zhelyazkov stated that the disappearance of the GPS signal was communicated to Bulgarian air traffic control, which subsequently suggested an instrument landing approach. The investigation aims to identify whether the jamming allegations hold ground in light of the ongoing electronic activity issues involving several countries bordering Russia.

