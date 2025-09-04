Left Menu

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) intends to update and streamline the certification process for new commercial airplanes, as announced by the Trump administration. The proposed changes aim to modernize certification standards, reduce exemptions, and enhance efficiency in the approval of transport aircraft and propulsion systems.

Updated: 04-09-2025 23:47 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced plans to overhaul its certification process for new commercial airplanes. This initiative, set forth by the Trump administration, aims to introduce a more efficient and modern framework for evaluating and approving transport aircraft and propulsion systems.

In its proposal, expected by December, the FAA intends to update existing certification standards to mitigate the reliance on numerous exemptions, special conditions, and equivalent level of safety findings. This deregulatory move is designed to streamline the certification process, thereby expediting the approval timeline for new aircraft technologies.

Mike Whitaker, former head of the FAA, highlighted the agency's intentions to enhance this process, following remarks made to Reuters in December. The proposed changes are part of a broader effort to ensure that the certification aligns better with advancements in aviation technology, ultimately boosting industry innovation and competitiveness.

