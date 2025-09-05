Left Menu

Dr. Dinesh Shahra Celebrates Ganesh Utsav, Advocates Sanatan Values

Philanthropist Dr. Dinesh Shahra celebrated Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai, promoting Sanatan values. He emphasized community, compassion, and the global family ethos. Through his foundation, he advocates youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and sustainability, underlining the festival's role in fostering social responsibility and collective good.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra Visits Mumbai's Ganesh Pandals, Prays for Collective Well-being and Cultural Unity. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a renowned philanthropist and author, carried on his beloved annual tradition of visiting key Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, India, stepping into the vibrant festivities of September.

Reflecting on the significance of Ganesh Utsav, Dr. Shahra described the event as more than a festival. It is a time to cherish Sanatan values like oneness and compassion, epitomized by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means 'the world is one family'. Dr. Shahra prayed for universal wisdom, strength, and prosperity during his visits.

His effort through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation underscores a commitment to not just festivities, but to sustaining cultural values and nurturing youth empowerment. The festival serves as a conduit for promoting social responsibility and the importance of tradition alongside progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

