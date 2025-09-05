Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally as US Stocks Hit New Heights

Asian shares climbed on Friday following US stocks reaching a record high. This surge came before an anticipated US job market update that might lead to interest rate cuts. Key indices such as Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose, while US futures remained optimistic despite declining oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:49 IST
Asian Markets Rally as US Stocks Hit New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Asian markets experienced an upturn on Friday, buoyed by a surge in US stock prices which reached new highs. Wall Street's momentum, driven by anticipatory moves ahead of a crucial update on the American job market, could potentially pave the way for investor-favored interest rate cuts. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose by 0.9%, closing at 42,945.16, fueled by positive labor and spending reports.

Other major Asian indices followed suit, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbing 0.5% to 25,194.85, and the Shanghai Composite index increasing by 0.4% to 3,778.95. South Korea's Kospi saw a slight rise to 3,203.13, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.3% to 8,855.20. Additionally, India's BSE Sensex marked a 0.2% increase, and Taiwan's Taiex surged beyond 1%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 marked an 0.8% rise, setting a fresh all-time high. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq also registered gains, as bond market pressures eased with Treasury yields declining after job market reports fell short of expectations. Despite signs of an employment slowdown, many investors remain hopeful for a Federal Reserve rate cut to boost the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish global headquarters soon

Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish g...

 India
2
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
3
J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025