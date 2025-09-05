Left Menu

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi suspended for 11th consecutive day

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.The yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.Though the weather has improved significantly with the sun shining brightly after ten days of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, the authorities are yet to take a call on resuming the yatra.Yatra is still suspended.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:27 IST
Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi suspended for 11th consecutive day
  • Country:
  • India

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.

The yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.Though the weather has improved significantly with the sun shining brightly after ten days of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, the authorities are yet to take a call on resuming the yatra.

"Yatra is still suspended. This is due to the decision taken by authorities last week, keeping in view the safety of pilgrims," an official said.

The decision to resume the yatra will be taken at an appropriate time after assessing all aspects, the official added.

The suspension is the longest since the COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities prioritising pilgrim safety and conducting restoration work on the damaged pilgrimage track and commercial structures in Katra.

The landslide at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt on August 26 killed 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others. The yatra was suspended the same day until further orders.

Meanwhile, local train services, which were started to facilitate the movement of locals and stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, remained suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
2
J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reopens

J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reop...

 India
3
MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Congress

MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Co...

 India
4
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025