Musk's Mega-Money Move: Tesla's Trillion-Dollar Gamble

Tesla's board proposes a historic $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, reflecting the company's dependence on him amidst growing competition and aspirations to lead in AI and robotics. Despite concerns about governance and dilution, the award aims to align Musk's incentives with Tesla's long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:15 IST
Tesla's board has introduced a groundbreaking $1 trillion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, marking the largest corporate pay package in history. This proposal underscores Musk's significant influence on the company, as Tesla shifts towards a focus on AI and robotics.

This bold move comes as Tesla grapples with slowing electric vehicle demand and mounting competition from Chinese companies like BYD. Some view the enormous pay package as aligning Musk's interests with the company's long-term growth, while critics point out potential governance issues.

The package, if approved, could significantly increase Musk's stake, reinforcing his control over Tesla. The compensation is contingent on achieving significant market value targets, fueling debates on its impacts on governance and company direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

