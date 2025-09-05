Left Menu

Canada's Job Market Faces Unprecedented Challenges

Canada's unemployment reached a nine-year high in August as the economy lost 65,500 jobs, primarily part-time roles, raising rate cut hopes to over 92%. Statistics Canada reported that sectors like transportation, manufacturing, and services experienced significant job losses, highlighting the impact of U.S. trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:51 IST
Canada's employment figures took a hit in August, with the unemployment rate climbing to a nine-year high, excluding pandemic years, as the nation shed 65,500 jobs. Predominantly part-time positions were lost, according to Statistics Canada, intensifying expectations of an impending rate cut.

The figures highlight the enduring impact of U.S. trade policies on the Canadian economy, especially in transportation and manufacturing industries. Augmented tariffs have resulted in cautious hiring and investment, with professional, scientific, and technical services also seeing notable job losses.

The bank of Canada's interest rate decisions are being closely watched, as average hourly wages rose by a modest 3.6% in August. The economic ripple effect has kept analysts and investors on edge, influencing currency and bond markets significantly.

