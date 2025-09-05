Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Jobs Report Sparks Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The U.S. dollar dropped significantly after the latest jobs report revealed slower than expected hiring, hinting at a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The labor market added only 22,000 jobs. Falling treasury yields and increased gold prices were noted. Interest rate cut probabilities climbed following the data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:56 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced a sharp decline against major global currencies on Friday. This drop comes in the wake of a crucial monthly jobs report, which revealed fewer hires than anticipated, bolstering speculation of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Nonfarm payroll data showed a mere 22,000 job increase last month, significantly below economist projections of 75,000. Consequently, the dollar weakened considerably across the currency spectrum, including a notable 0.99% drop against the Japanese yen to 147.03, although it remained poised for a second consecutive week of gains.

As the dollar struggled, U.S. treasury yields and Wall Street indexes responded, while gold hit a record high. Traders are now factoring in an 88% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

