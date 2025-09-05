Dollar Dips as Jobs Report Sparks Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The U.S. dollar experienced a sharp decline against major global currencies on Friday. This drop comes in the wake of a crucial monthly jobs report, which revealed fewer hires than anticipated, bolstering speculation of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Nonfarm payroll data showed a mere 22,000 job increase last month, significantly below economist projections of 75,000. Consequently, the dollar weakened considerably across the currency spectrum, including a notable 0.99% drop against the Japanese yen to 147.03, although it remained poised for a second consecutive week of gains.

As the dollar struggled, U.S. treasury yields and Wall Street indexes responded, while gold hit a record high. Traders are now factoring in an 88% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)