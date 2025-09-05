Dollar Dips as Jobs Report Sparks Fed Rate Cut Speculation
The U.S. dollar dropped significantly after the latest jobs report revealed slower than expected hiring, hinting at a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The labor market added only 22,000 jobs. Falling treasury yields and increased gold prices were noted. Interest rate cut probabilities climbed following the data.
The U.S. dollar experienced a sharp decline against major global currencies on Friday. This drop comes in the wake of a crucial monthly jobs report, which revealed fewer hires than anticipated, bolstering speculation of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
Nonfarm payroll data showed a mere 22,000 job increase last month, significantly below economist projections of 75,000. Consequently, the dollar weakened considerably across the currency spectrum, including a notable 0.99% drop against the Japanese yen to 147.03, although it remained poised for a second consecutive week of gains.
As the dollar struggled, U.S. treasury yields and Wall Street indexes responded, while gold hit a record high. Traders are now factoring in an 88% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open higher after weak jobs data; Broadcom jumps
Market Surge: Record Highs for Nasdaq and S&P 500
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures extend gains after nonfarm payrolls data
US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high before key jobs data; Broadcom rises
US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high ahead of payrolls data; Broadcom surges