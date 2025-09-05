Usha Shriram Makes Big Splash with Aquaero: A Dive into the FMCG Market

On Friday, Usha Shriram announced its entry into the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector with the launch of Aquaero, a new premium packaged drinking water brand. The company aims to double its revenue to Rs 1,000 crore within two years before considering an initial public offering (IPO).

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Operating Officer, emphasized that the packaged water market in India, currently valued around Rs 50,000 crore, offers significant untapped potential, particularly as 60-70 percent remains unorganized. A GST reduction could further stimulate demand, according to Sandhu.

The company plans a strategic rollout, initially launching the brand in Kolkata with plans for expansion across eastern states. With an investment of Rs 25-30 crore allocated over the next two years, Usha Shriram is also eyeing future expansions in the FMCG sector, considering products like atta and pulses.

