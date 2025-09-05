European Stock Market Jitters: Energy and Finance Shares Dragged Down
European stocks ended lower on Friday due to weaker U.S. payrolls data and concerns of a slowing economy. Energy and financial shares led losses, while traders anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts. The real estate sector mildly supported markets as Euro zone bond yields fell.
European stock markets experienced a volatile close on Friday, as early gains were eliminated following the release of discouraging U.S. payroll data.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index reported a 0.16% fall to 541.21 points, with the energy sector suffering a 1.8% decline as oil prices dropped amid speculation of increased supply.
Market watchers, including Fiona Cincotta from City Index, noted growing concern over potential economic cracks in the U.S., as traders anticipate multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.
