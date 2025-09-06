FAA Extends Flight Ban to Port-au-Prince Amid Security Concerns
The Federal Aviation Administration has extended the ban on U.S. flights to Port-au-Prince until March 7, due to security threats from armed groups. Initially halted in November, some flights resumed to northern Haiti, but restrictions on the capital remain. U.S. planes may overfly above 10,000 feet.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday the extension of the ban on U.S. flights to Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, pushing the date to March 7. This action comes amid persisting threats from armed groups, posing a significant risk to civil aviation.
Initially, in November, the FAA had imposed a temporary halt on all flights to Haiti following incidents where three U.S. commercial jets were hit by gunfire. While flights resumed to six other northern airports in Haiti, the capital continues to face restrictions.
Notably, while direct flights to Port-au-Prince remain restricted, U.S. aircraft are still allowed to transit over the Haitian capital, provided they maintain an altitude of over 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FAA
- Haiti
- Port-au-Prince
- flights
- security
- aviation
- prohibition
- restrictions
- guns
- airports
ALSO READ
FAA Extends Flight Prohibitions to Port-au-Prince Amid Safety Concerns
Congress Calls for Army Audit Amid Aviation Safety Concerns
Mumbai on High Alert: Bomb Threat Sparks Security Upheaval
U.S. Targets Chinese Drones and Vehicles Over Security Concerns
UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy says thousands of troops could be deployed to Ukraine under security guarantees