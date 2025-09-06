FAA Extends Flight Ban to Port-au-Prince Amid Security Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday the extension of the ban on U.S. flights to Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, pushing the date to March 7. This action comes amid persisting threats from armed groups, posing a significant risk to civil aviation.

Initially, in November, the FAA had imposed a temporary halt on all flights to Haiti following incidents where three U.S. commercial jets were hit by gunfire. While flights resumed to six other northern airports in Haiti, the capital continues to face restrictions.

Notably, while direct flights to Port-au-Prince remain restricted, U.S. aircraft are still allowed to transit over the Haitian capital, provided they maintain an altitude of over 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).

