Adani Power and Bhutan Forge Strategic Alliance with 570 MW Hydroelectric Project
Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned Druk Green Power Corp. Ltd. have agreed to develop a 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project. The project will operate on a BOOT model with an investment of Rs 60 billion. The initiative will boost Bhutan’s energy resources, reinforcing ties with India.
- Country:
- India
Adani Power Limited, India's leading private power producer, has partnered with Bhutan's state-owned Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to develop the 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan. This collaboration, solidified by a Shareholders Agreement and a Concession Agreement with the Royal Government of Bhutan, represents a significant step in renewable energy advancement.
In a ceremony attended by Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, the agreements pave the way for the project's implementation under a BOOT model. With an investment target of Rs 60 billion, construction is scheduled to commence by mid-2026, aiming for completion within five years.
Highlighting the strategic nature of the partnership, SB Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, stressed the project's role in addressing Bhutan's peak energy demands and fostering power exports to India. Similarly, DGPC MD Dasho Chhewang Rinzin emphasized the project's alignment with Bhutan's goal to become a High Income Gross National Happiness (GNH) Country, substantially boosting its renewable capacity and strengthening Bhutan-India relations.
