Airfloa Rail Gears Up for ₹91 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited, a key player in the manufacturing of rolling stock components for Indian Railways, will open its much-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 11, 2025. Aiming to raise ₹91.10 crores at the upper price band, the shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO comprises 65,07,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The price band is set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. Allocation includes up to 18,52,000 shares for anchors, 12,35,000 for qualified institutional buyers, at least 9,30,000 for non-institutional investors, and a minimum of 21,64,000 for individual investors. The market maker is set to receive up to 3,26,000 shares. Proceeds will be channeled into capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital, and general corporate purposes, with the anchor portion of the IPO opening a day prior, on September 10, 2025, and closing on September 15, 2025.

Venkatesan Dakshinamoorthy, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized that Airfloa's foundation over two decades has positioned it for accelerated growth. With a diverse presence across Indian Railways, aerospace, and defense sectors, supported by a robust order book, the IPO is expected to further enhance its manufacturing infrastructure and capacity. Mohit Baid, Director of GYR Capital Advisors, highlighted the unprecedented growth opportunities in the railway and rolling stock industry, spurred by major governmental initiatives. Airfloa's strong financials, including a 61.26% revenue growth in FY25 and superior profitability compared to peers, make it an attractive investment in the rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape.

