Tragedy Strikes as Ambulance Plunges into Gorge on National Highway
A tragic accident on the Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala highway claimed the lives of three men when an ambulance plunged into a gorge. Two others, including the driver, were injured and hospitalized. The incident occurred near Manugwal due to road damage from rains, and police are investigating further.
A grave tragedy unfolded on the Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala national highway early on Saturday.
Three individuals lost their lives, and two were injured when an ambulance plunged into a deep gorge near Manugwal.
The ambulance was returning from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and the accident was caused by a caved-in road berm due to rains, police said.
Among the deceased were Sanjiv Soni (50), Onkar Chand (70), and Rakesh Kapoor (45) – all residents of Himachal Pradesh.
The bodies were sent for postmortem at the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur.
The injured, Renu Kapoor (49) and the unidentified ambulance driver, received initial treatment at the government facility before being transferred to a private hospital.
Authorities continue to probe the cause of the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
