GST Rate Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Prosperity

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the latest GST rate cuts are poised to benefit the common people and invigorate India's economy. The minister criticized the Congress for its previous tax policies, alleging they imposed a 'heavy burden' on citizens.

The GST Council has decided to categorize all products, except those considered sin and luxury items, under the 5 percent and 18 percent tax slabs. Essential items will see a tax reduction to zero, with these changes taking effect on September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri.

During a press conference, Vaishnaw emphasized that the reforms will provide substantial relief to the lives of 140 crore citizens, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's commitment to welfare. The BJP leader highlighted that the government had worked on GST reforms for over a year and a half, under the continuous guidance of the prime minister.