GST Rate Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Prosperity

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the recent GST rate cuts, set to take effect from September 22, will benefit common people and boost India's economy. Vaishnaw highlighted the reforms as part of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to reducing tax burdens, contrasting them with the previous Congress rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the latest GST rate cuts are poised to benefit the common people and invigorate India's economy. The minister criticized the Congress for its previous tax policies, alleging they imposed a 'heavy burden' on citizens.

The GST Council has decided to categorize all products, except those considered sin and luxury items, under the 5 percent and 18 percent tax slabs. Essential items will see a tax reduction to zero, with these changes taking effect on September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri.

During a press conference, Vaishnaw emphasized that the reforms will provide substantial relief to the lives of 140 crore citizens, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's commitment to welfare. The BJP leader highlighted that the government had worked on GST reforms for over a year and a half, under the continuous guidance of the prime minister.

