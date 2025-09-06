Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Angul
A tragic head-on collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Angul district resulted in the deaths of three people, including a woman. Three others sustained injuries. All occupants of the auto-rickshaw were killed, with the car's driver fleeing the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Angul | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:40 IST
A fatal crash between a car and an auto-rickshaw on Saturday claimed the lives of three individuals, including a woman, in Angul district, according to police reports.
The accident occurred near Khandahata bridge, resulting in the deaths of all the auto-rickshaw passengers: Banshidhara Sethi, his wife Kamala Sethi, and driver Mantu Muduli.
The car's driver fled, leaving one passenger injured. Two more individuals in the auto-rickshaw were also hurt and transported to Angul District Headquarters Hospital.
