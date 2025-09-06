Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Angul

A fatal crash between a car and an auto-rickshaw on Saturday claimed the lives of three individuals, including a woman, in Angul district, according to police reports.

The accident occurred near Khandahata bridge, resulting in the deaths of all the auto-rickshaw passengers: Banshidhara Sethi, his wife Kamala Sethi, and driver Mantu Muduli.

The car's driver fled, leaving one passenger injured. Two more individuals in the auto-rickshaw were also hurt and transported to Angul District Headquarters Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)