Tragic Expressway Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan

A speeding truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sawai Madhopur struck and killed four women returning from a temple. Two others sustained injuries. The truck was seized, and authorities are searching for the driver. This tragic event underscores road safety concerns on expressways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:23 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, four women lost their lives after being struck by a speeding truck near Sawai Madhopur. The victims were returning from a temple visit when the accident occurred.

The group had just disembarked from a tractor and were proceeding on foot when they were fatally hit. The deceased were identified as Lali Devi, 45, and her daughter Chaina Meena, 20, from Dausa district, along with Uganti, 30, and Dholi Devi, 35, both from Chimanpura.

Two other victims were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Lalsot district hospital. The police have seized the truck and are actively searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

