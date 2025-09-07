Tamil Nadu Secures Rs 15,000 Crore Investment During CM's European Tour
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin returns from Europe with Rs 15,000 crore in investment commitments, announced during his week-long foreign trip. Stalin warmly acknowledged the love and care from the Tamil diaspora in Germany and the UK. The investments are anticipated to create over 17,000 jobs.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has concluded a successful European tour, securing investment commitments totaling over Rs 15,000 crore. This promising development is expected to generate approximately 17,613 new jobs in the state.
Throughout his trip, Stalin received heartfelt support from the Tamil diaspora, especially in Germany and the United Kingdom, who warmly embraced him. In a social media post, Stalin expressed his gratitude, describing the unforgettable love and hospitality he experienced.
Stalin's visit to Europe is part of a broader initiative that has attracted investment commitments worth 10.62 lakh crore since the DMK took office in 2021. Many of these projects are nearing completion, with several companies already beginning production.
