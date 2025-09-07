Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Cable Failure Leads to Fatal Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Lisbon when a popular tourist funicular, known for its scenic routes, careened down a hill, resulting in at least 16 fatalities and 22 injuries. A preliminary investigation points to cable failure as the cause of the calamity.

According to Portugal's Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations, the incident took place as the funicular traveled merely six meters before losing control. The cabins were disconnected from the balancing cable, causing one to reverse suddenly while the other accelerated uncontrollably.

Efforts to employ manual braking mechanisms proved ineffective as the tram descended rapidly. Preliminary findings reveal that the cable gave way near the attachment point, leading to the tragic incident. A detailed final report is expected to be released later.

