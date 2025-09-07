Left Menu

Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Cable Failure Leads to Fatal Crash

A catastrophic cable failure led a historic Lisbon funicular railway to crash into a building, tragically killing 16 and injuring 22. The preliminary report indicates the mishap occurred after the cabin lost connection with its balancing cable, causing an uncontrolled descent down a steep hillside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:38 IST
Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Cable Failure Leads to Fatal Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

A tragic accident occurred in Lisbon when a popular tourist funicular, known for its scenic routes, careened down a hill, resulting in at least 16 fatalities and 22 injuries. A preliminary investigation points to cable failure as the cause of the calamity.

According to Portugal's Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations, the incident took place as the funicular traveled merely six meters before losing control. The cabins were disconnected from the balancing cable, causing one to reverse suddenly while the other accelerated uncontrollably.

Efforts to employ manual braking mechanisms proved ineffective as the tram descended rapidly. Preliminary findings reveal that the cable gave way near the attachment point, leading to the tragic incident. A detailed final report is expected to be released later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

 India
2
Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

 India
3
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
4
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025