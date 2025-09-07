Tragedy on Lisbon's Historic Funicular: Cable Failure Leads to Fatal Crash
A catastrophic cable failure led a historic Lisbon funicular railway to crash into a building, tragically killing 16 and injuring 22. The preliminary report indicates the mishap occurred after the cabin lost connection with its balancing cable, causing an uncontrolled descent down a steep hillside.
- Country:
- Portugal
A tragic accident occurred in Lisbon when a popular tourist funicular, known for its scenic routes, careened down a hill, resulting in at least 16 fatalities and 22 injuries. A preliminary investigation points to cable failure as the cause of the calamity.
According to Portugal's Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations, the incident took place as the funicular traveled merely six meters before losing control. The cabins were disconnected from the balancing cable, causing one to reverse suddenly while the other accelerated uncontrollably.
Efforts to employ manual braking mechanisms proved ineffective as the tram descended rapidly. Preliminary findings reveal that the cable gave way near the attachment point, leading to the tragic incident. A detailed final report is expected to be released later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lisbon
- funicular
- railway
- accident
- tourist
- cable failure
- Portugal
- investigation
- crash
- fatalities
ALSO READ
Ronaldo and Felix Shine in Portugal's 5-0 Upheaval of Armenia
Portugal's cork won rare Trump tariff exemption thanks to lobbying on both sides of Atlantic
Controversy Over Portugal's Lithium Mine: U.N. Criticizes Treaty Breach
Honoring Fallen Stars: Portugal's Tribute to Jota and Costa
Debrigarh Sanctuary: India's New Conservation Gem and Dark Sky Tourist Hub