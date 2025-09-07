Swift Restoration: BRO Reconnects Akhnoor After Infrastructure Collapse
The Border Roads Organisation swiftly restored the Gharkhal-Pragwal road in Akhnoor after it was washed away by heavy rains, halting civilian and military movement. BRO's rapid action under Lt Col Preetam reconnected the region, providing relief to locals and restoring military operations.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has swiftly restored the critical Gharkhal-Pragwal road in Akhnoor, following its collapse due to heavy rains. This vital link, essential for both civilian and military movement, had been completely washed away, causing significant disruption.
Last week's torrential rains wreaked havoc, severing the primary route for residents and the Army, suspension of supply lines and medical access causing widespread hardship. However, in response to urgent appeals, BRO's 57 Road Construction Company, spearheaded by Lt Col Preetam, rapidly mobilised men and machinery to address the crisis.
Despite facing inundated conditions, the team worked tirelessly to restore the road, and today, traffic has resumed, much to the relief of local residents and military units. The successful operation underlines the BRO's pivotal role in maintaining connectivity and security in challenging areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
