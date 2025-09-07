Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: India's Bullet Train Progresses in Maharashtra

The NHSRCL has made a significant breakthrough in India's bullet train project by launching the first full-span PSC box girder in Maharashtra. This marks a vital advancement in the 156 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, ultimately reducing travel time between the two cities to under 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In a groundbreaking achievement for India's bullet train initiative, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched the first full-span pre-stressed concrete (PSC) box girder in the Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

The launch, performed at Sakhare village in Palghar district on September 6, is a pivotal step in the construction process of the 156 km-long stretch within Maharashtra.

Utilizing indigenous heavy machinery, each 40-meter-long PSC box girder weighs around 970 metric tonnes, setting a record in India's construction sector and facilitating rapid project completion.

