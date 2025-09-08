Diplomatic Row: South Korea-U.S. Amidst Immigration Raids and Mega Investments
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is heading to the U.S. to address the detention of 300 Korean workers during an immigration raid at a Hyundai and LG Energy Solution plant. The operation triggered diplomatic tensions as Korea plans significant investments in the U.S., strengthening business ties.
The workers were apprehended at a construction site for a $4.3 billion battery plant spearheaded by Hyundai Motor and LGES, marking the largest Department of Homeland Security enforcement action. Seoul is discontent with the detainment and the dramatic footage of the event, featuring armored vehicles and employee restraints.
The incident unfolds shortly after the meeting between South Korea's President, Lee Jae Myung, and U.S. President Donald Trump, where both nations pledged strengthened business bonds. While Trump has increased deportations, he insists investments should proceed legally, advocating for lawful immigration pathways for skilled workers.
