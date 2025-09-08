India's Meteoric Rise: Projected to be Top 3 Economy by 2025

India is set to become one of the top three global economies within the next two to two-and-a-half years, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. This ambitious projection was shared during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council at Vigyan Bhawan, attended by notable international figures including President Droupadi Murmu.

Minister Goyal credited India's upward economic trajectory to reforms like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and strong GDP growth, which hit 7.8% last quarter. Looking ahead, he envisions India as a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, emphasizing the need for high-quality domestic products and sustainable development as pillars of national strength.

At the event, Goyal highlighted the meteoric rise of engineering exports, from $10 million in 1970 to $116 billion today. He assured that India would meet global confidence with enhanced local production and fostered consumption of indigenous goods. Goyal reaffirmed the country's commitment to climate responsibility, noting India's leadership in sustainability efforts and resilience in overcoming challenges.

