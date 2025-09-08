Left Menu

India's Meteoric Rise: Projected to be Top 3 Economy by 2025

Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicts that India will emerge as one of the world's top three economies within two to two-and-a-half years, attributing progress to significant reforms and economic growth. He emphasized India's growth trajectory since 2014 and commitment to sustainability and domestic manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:50 IST
India's Meteoric Rise: Projected to be Top 3 Economy by 2025
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to become one of the top three global economies within the next two to two-and-a-half years, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. This ambitious projection was shared during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council at Vigyan Bhawan, attended by notable international figures including President Droupadi Murmu.

Minister Goyal credited India's upward economic trajectory to reforms like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and strong GDP growth, which hit 7.8% last quarter. Looking ahead, he envisions India as a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, emphasizing the need for high-quality domestic products and sustainable development as pillars of national strength.

At the event, Goyal highlighted the meteoric rise of engineering exports, from $10 million in 1970 to $116 billion today. He assured that India would meet global confidence with enhanced local production and fostered consumption of indigenous goods. Goyal reaffirmed the country's commitment to climate responsibility, noting India's leadership in sustainability efforts and resilience in overcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

 India
2
BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

 India
3
Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

 India
4
Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025