Nissan Cuts Magnite Prices Amid GST Rate Reduction

Nissan Motor India announced a significant reduction in the price of its compact SUV, the Magnite, attributing this to a recent cut in GST rates. The automaker confirmed that prices will be slashed by up to Rs 1 lakh.

The updated pricing structure will take effect on all vehicle deliveries starting September 22, 2025, which aligns with the first day of Navratri according to their recent statement.

While the revised prices officially apply to future deliveries, customers can start booking the Magnite at these new rates immediately at any authorized Nissan dealership across India, the company confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)