Sopore Fruit Mandi Halts Operations Due to Highway Closure

Traders in Sopore's fruit market, Asia's second largest, have paused operations due to landslide-induced closures on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Over 1,000 trucks are stranded, causing potential losses. The trader's association plans to reassess the situation in two days, urging swift government intervention for road restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:33 IST
Traders at Sopore Fruit Mandi, the second largest fruit market in Asia, have halted their operations for two days following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The highway was shut down due to landslides caused by persistent heavy rainfall over the past two weeks.

According to Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of the Sopore Fruit Mandi Association, a general meeting was called to address the transportation challenges faced by fruit traders and growers. It was collectively decided to pause operations on Tuesday and Wednesday, with plans to reassess the situation afterwards.

Malik highlighted that the current logistical constraints allow only six-tyre trucks, while the majority of their fruit is transported in larger, 10 and 12-tyre trucks. The highway closure has resulted in approximately 1,000 stranded trucks, some for as long as eight days, potentially leading to significant fruit spoilage. Malik has appealed for prompt governmental action to restore the highway and mitigate further losses to Kashmir's horticulture industry.

