Left Menu

UK Shares Nudge Higher Amid Energy Gains and Consumer Staple Losses

UK shares rose on Monday, driven by gains in energy and bank stocks, while consumer staples and healthcare limited overall progress. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, with energy stocks climbing 1.3% after oil price increases. On the downside, healthcare and consumer staples saw declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:57 IST
UK Shares Nudge Higher Amid Energy Gains and Consumer Staple Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK shares made modest gains on Monday, buoyed by energy and banking sectors, though they were tempered by losses in consumer staples and healthcare stocks.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.2% by mid-morning, with energy stocks contributing a 1.3% rise following a 1.9% increase in crude oil prices, spurred by the threat of new sanctions on Russian oil.

Despite the energy boost, healthcare stocks and consumer staples saw declines, with Unilever and AstraZeneca among the day's worst performers. Meanwhile, British employers reported the lowest pay settlements in years, reflecting concerns over potential tax hikes in the forthcoming budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

 India
2
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
3
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
4
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025