Fire Scare: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Incident

On Friday night in Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unexpectedly caught fire while parked at a roadside, sparking safety concerns.

A scooter dealer, Akshay Kale, reassured that the fire only affected the wiring, not the metal body, and the company is investigating the cause.

This incident follows another in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, raising questions about the scooters' safety, particularly after the CEO's remarks targeting competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)