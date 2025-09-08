Left Menu

Fire Scare: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Incident

A Bajaj Chetak electric scooter caught fire while parked in Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra. No injuries were reported. The company, currently investigating the cause, emphasized that only wiring was damaged. A previous incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was initially downplayed. The owner parked the scooter shortly before the fire occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday night in Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unexpectedly caught fire while parked at a roadside, sparking safety concerns.

A scooter dealer, Akshay Kale, reassured that the fire only affected the wiring, not the metal body, and the company is investigating the cause.

This incident follows another in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, raising questions about the scooters' safety, particularly after the CEO's remarks targeting competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

