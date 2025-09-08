Left Menu

Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

Nine railway unions oppose a Railway Board circular allowing contractual hires in critical safety roles. They argue it compromises safety, pointing to past accidents as evidence. The unions urge the board to fill vacancies with trained personnel instead of relying on short-term contractual workers.

Updated: 08-09-2025 18:22 IST
Nine railway unions have strongly opposed a recent decision by the Railway Board to hire supervisors, field engineers, and technicians on a contractual basis. The unions argue this move compromises safety, especially in the Signal and Telecommunication Department, which is crucial for railway operations.

In a letter to the Railway Board's Chairman and CEO, the unions highlighted concerns about the reliability of contractual staff and potential safety vulnerabilities. They noted that the department's employees require intensive training, which cannot be provided on a short-term contract basis.

The unions cited a recent report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, which highlighted similar risks in a collision incident at the Kavaraipettai Station. They have demanded the withdrawal of the circular and called for the immediate filling of existing safety-related vacancies.

