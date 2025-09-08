Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

Nine railway unions have strongly opposed a recent decision by the Railway Board to hire supervisors, field engineers, and technicians on a contractual basis. The unions argue this move compromises safety, especially in the Signal and Telecommunication Department, which is crucial for railway operations.

In a letter to the Railway Board's Chairman and CEO, the unions highlighted concerns about the reliability of contractual staff and potential safety vulnerabilities. They noted that the department's employees require intensive training, which cannot be provided on a short-term contract basis.

The unions cited a recent report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, which highlighted similar risks in a collision incident at the Kavaraipettai Station. They have demanded the withdrawal of the circular and called for the immediate filling of existing safety-related vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)