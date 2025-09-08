Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

Three innovative Indian startups have made the cut among the world's most promising new companies, securing spots at the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship in London this week. Representatives from ventures specializing in agriculture, construction, and healthcare will showcase their groundbreaking work to investors and industry influencers.

Among the selected are AgrowSure Products and Innovations, Hexpressions, and Life and Limb, chosen from over 1,400 companies. These startups compete under a UK government-funded programme in collaboration with Imperial College London aimed at boosting job creation and entrepreneurial leadership.

The fellowship offers a range of benefits, including a bootcamp in Accra, Ghana, followed by months of online training, mentorship, and access to equity-free grants. This support is expected to help the startups rapidly scale and address major global challenges, transforming communities across the Commonwealth.