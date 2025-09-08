Connective Forces: India, China, and ASEAN Propel Asia's Growth
India and China, described as 'drivers of Asia's growth', are pivotal partners for ASEAN as they engage in economic and trade collaborations. The recent forum highlighted efforts to strengthen the India-ASEAN relationship, underlining the role of Singapore as a bridge for major partnerships in the region.
India and China have been heralded as pivotal 'drivers of Asia's growth' in a recent forum held in Singapore. According to Alvin Tan, Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry, both nations are essential partners for the ASEAN bloc, fostering connectivity and stability in economic engagements.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) provides a platform for these giants, offering opportunities for the integration of supply chains and advancements in sectors such as semiconductors and green energy. This collaboration is set to fortify relationships through digital and green economic initiatives.
Singapore maintains strong bilateral ties with both India and China, contributing significantly to their economic landscapes, as highlighted by initiatives like the India-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and infrastructure investments in India. The city-state positions itself as a central hub for innovation, trade, and cultural exchanges in the region.
