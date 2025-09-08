Left Menu

Smooth Skies: Air India's Mid-Air Mastery

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi had to abort its initial landing attempt at the Delhi airport due to technical issues. After a brief 10-minute delay, the aircraft successfully landed on its second approach. Passengers on board were informed by the pilot about the technical glitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:33 IST
Smooth Skies: Air India's Mid-Air Mastery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight, operating between Mumbai and Delhi, aborted its scheduled landing at Delhi airport on Monday evening because of technical complications, reliable sources revealed.

After a precautionary ten-minute delay, the plane, designated as AI 2910, successfully completed its landing on a second attempt, ensuring passenger safety.

According to statements from passengers, the pilot communicated that a technical glitch had prevented the initial landing attempt, highlighting transparency despite the unforeseen issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Rise

Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Ris...

 India
3
Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
4
EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

EGAS and BP Partner to Boost Gas Production in Mediterranean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025