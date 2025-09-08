Smooth Skies: Air India's Mid-Air Mastery

An Air India flight, operating between Mumbai and Delhi, aborted its scheduled landing at Delhi airport on Monday evening because of technical complications, reliable sources revealed.

After a precautionary ten-minute delay, the plane, designated as AI 2910, successfully completed its landing on a second attempt, ensuring passenger safety.

According to statements from passengers, the pilot communicated that a technical glitch had prevented the initial landing attempt, highlighting transparency despite the unforeseen issue.

