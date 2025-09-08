Smooth Skies: Air India's Mid-Air Mastery
An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi had to abort its initial landing attempt at the Delhi airport due to technical issues. After a brief 10-minute delay, the aircraft successfully landed on its second approach. Passengers on board were informed by the pilot about the technical glitch.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight, operating between Mumbai and Delhi, aborted its scheduled landing at Delhi airport on Monday evening because of technical complications, reliable sources revealed.
After a precautionary ten-minute delay, the plane, designated as AI 2910, successfully completed its landing on a second attempt, ensuring passenger safety.
According to statements from passengers, the pilot communicated that a technical glitch had prevented the initial landing attempt, highlighting transparency despite the unforeseen issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- flight
- landing
- Delhi
- technical issues
- airport
- safety
- passengers
- pilot
- glitch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fatal Mishap at Ganpati Procession Highlights Safety Lapses
Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed
Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport
Fire Incident Sparks Safety Concerns Over Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
Intrusion Near Eilat Sparks Alarm and Temporary Airport Closure