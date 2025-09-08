France's Political Debt Dilemma: Macron Faces Government Overhaul

France's parliament took a decisive step on Monday by voting against the government, signaling deepening political instability over its expanding national debt crisis. Faced with the rejection, President Emmanuel Macron now has the arduous task of appointing a fifth prime minister within a short span of less than two years.

The current Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, only in office for nine months, will have to resign following the vote. With financial markets growing anxious, France is under immense pressure to address its deficit, which nearly doubles the EU's ceiling of 3% and tackle a daunting debt of 114% of GDP.

Opposition parties remain unconvinced about Bayrou's budget-saving measures, amounting to 44 billion euros for the next year, especially with the 2027 elections approaching. Macron's options remain limited as he contemplates whether to maintain a centrist leadership or seek alternatives with the socialists or technocrats, amid growing demands from various factions, including resistance from far-right and hard-left groups.