Soren Steers Ranchi's Future with New Flyover Projects
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged the creation of final designs for three flyovers in Ranchi to ease traffic congestion. Soren emphasized the importance of detailed project reports and effective work plans for these strategic projects, approved to streamline the city's traffic system.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken a proactive step towards mitigating Ranchi's traffic woes by instructing officials to finalize designs for three essential flyovers. These projects, deemed crucial for the city's infrastructure, are aimed at reducing congestion, ultimately benefiting commuters.
The proposed flyovers, stretching from Harmu to ACB office, Argora Chowk to Kathal More, and Karam Toli Chowk to Science City, are expected to significantly ease current traffic challenges. Soren has called for a detailed project report and a robust work plan to ensure the efficient execution of these projects.
Previously cleared after a comprehensive presentation by Road Construction Department's Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar, these flyovers received approval in July. Soren reiterated the commitment to improving Ranchi's traffic system, highlighting the substantial time-saving benefits for city residents.
ALSO READ
Shivalaya Construction Eyes IPO to Reduce Debt
DUSIB Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions at Ghazipur Dairy Farm
Community Unites for Road Construction Amid Government Inaction in Jharkhand
India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transformation
JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer