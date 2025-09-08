Soren Steers Ranchi's Future with New Flyover Projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken a proactive step towards mitigating Ranchi's traffic woes by instructing officials to finalize designs for three essential flyovers. These projects, deemed crucial for the city's infrastructure, are aimed at reducing congestion, ultimately benefiting commuters.

The proposed flyovers, stretching from Harmu to ACB office, Argora Chowk to Kathal More, and Karam Toli Chowk to Science City, are expected to significantly ease current traffic challenges. Soren has called for a detailed project report and a robust work plan to ensure the efficient execution of these projects.

Previously cleared after a comprehensive presentation by Road Construction Department's Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar, these flyovers received approval in July. Soren reiterated the commitment to improving Ranchi's traffic system, highlighting the substantial time-saving benefits for city residents.