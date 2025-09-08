Punjab's Flood Crisis: Compensation Concerns and Sand Scheme Criticized
The Punjab Congress criticized the state government's compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for flood-damaged crops as inadequate. Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring argues farmers face losses up to Rs 50,000 per acre, urging timely compensation payments. He cautioned against potential sand mafia exploitation in the government-allowed sand extraction scheme.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Congress has rejected the state government's proposal to compensate farmers with Rs 20,000 per acre for crops damaged by recent floods, denouncing it as insufficient. The party highlighted the significant financial strain on farmers, who reportedly face losses upward of Rs 50,000 per acre due to the devastation.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring emphasized that apart from crop damage, the soggy soil prevents wheat sowing, worsening long-term damages. He pressed for a specific timeline for direct compensation to farmers' accounts, warning against delays that might render the relief measure ineffectual.
The government's decision to permit farmers to sell sand from their lands was also met with skepticism. Warring cautioned this could lead to sand mafia exploitation, urging clarity on sale procedures. He labeled the compensation efforts as lacking, advocating for higher payout amounts and inclusion of livestock and housing losses.
