Left Menu

Lisbon Gears Up for Safe Revival of Historic Gloria Funicular

Lisbon's city council is dedicating resources to revamp the historic Gloria funicular railway after a deadly crash. Experts will ensure maximum safety before reopening. The accident was attributed to cable issues leading to brakes failing. Gloria is vital for both tourists and residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:40 IST
Lisbon Gears Up for Safe Revival of Historic Gloria Funicular
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Lisbon's city council has mobilized a team of specialists to design a new safety mechanism for the Gloria funicular railway, which experienced a tragic crash last week. The railway will remain non-operational until safety standards are assured, said council's Vice President Filipe Anacoreta Correia on Monday. 'We must guarantee maximum security,' Correia emphasized, assuring the public of necessary measures before the historic cable car resumes service.

The expert team comprises members from Carris, the municipal public transport company managing the funicular, alongside academia and engineering bodies like Portugal's engineering regulatory organization and LNEC. In an extraordinary session, the council granted these experts decision-making power over the funicular's operational safety, after a preliminary report cited a problematic cable as a crash cause, resulting in 16 fatalities and 22 injuries.

The incident transpired in just 50 seconds, as both pneumatic and manual brakes failed to halt the funicular in time and no redundant safety system was in place. Opened in 1885, Gloria remains one of Lisbon's three historic funiculars operated by Carris, crucial for local commuters and drawing around 3 million tourists annually between the downtown and Bairro Alto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outcry After Newborn Dies in Rat-Infested Hospital

Outcry After Newborn Dies in Rat-Infested Hospital

 India
2
CPI's Quest for a Robust Presence in Bihar: Alliance Expectations and Electoral Dynamics

CPI's Quest for a Robust Presence in Bihar: Alliance Expectations and Electo...

 India
3
Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025