Hilsa Export to India: A Festive Fish Frenzy Amidst High Prices

The Bangladesh government's decision to export 1,200 metric tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja is met with mixed reactions in West Bengal. Despite being a traditional festive gift, higher import costs and lower export volumes, compared to previous years, have led to increased prices, impacting the common consumers.

The Bangladesh government has greenlighted the export of 1,200 metric tonnes of hilsa to India, aligning with the traditional Durga Puja gift. However, fish importers in West Bengal express doubts over whether this move will satisfy the average consumer due to lower export volumes and heightened import costs.

Despite the government's notification to honour this culinary tradition, the 'Padmar Ilish' is expected to remain expensive, with high prices stemming from decreased export quantities and increased import expenses. Atul Chandra Das, president of the Fish Importers' Association of Bengal, predicts retail prices could spike, challenging consumer access.

Compounding the issue is a shortage of catch in the rivers, with traders suggesting that exports may fall short of the approved quantity. Despite no political interference suspected, the scarcity is poised to impact local markets heavily, potentially leaving Bengali diets devoid of the celebrated fish this festival season.

