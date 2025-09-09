DP World Mundra Achieves Record TEU Handling in August 2025

In an impressive feat, DP World Mundra recorded handling 142,273 TEUs in August 2025, marking the highest monthly volume to date. With direct connections to major markets worldwide, the terminal strengthens supply chain resilience for businesses both within India and internationally.

Alok Mishra, CEO of Ports & Terminals at DP World Mundra, emphasized the terminal's commitment to enhancing trade connectivity and operational efficiency, thereby solidifying its position as a crucial hub for regional trade flows. The terminal promises value delivery through its reliable services and sustainable infrastructure.

To boost environmental sustainability, DP World Mundra has transitioned all container handling equipment, forklifts, and light vehicles to electric power, which significantly decreases diesel usage and cuts down annual carbon emissions.