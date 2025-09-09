Left Menu

Pakistan and China to Forge $7 Billion Railway Project Amidst CPEC Expansion

Pakistan and China are joining forces to establish a $7 billion railway project as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) second phase. The initiative includes a 1,700-km Karachi-Peshawar railway line and aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative, involving multiple financiers for robust infrastructural growth.

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure, Pakistan and China have announced an ambitious $7 billion railway project tied to the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the agreement was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China. The project will see a consortium of financiers, including the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, step in to support the 1,700-km Karachi-Peshawar railway line.

Aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative, the effort aims to deepen bilateral connections, even as India vocally opposes the route passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This marks the second stage of CPEC's expansive vision between 2025 and 2029.

