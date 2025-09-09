Left Menu

Dollar Drops as Market Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Revision

The dollar neared a seven-week low as investors anticipated revised U.S. jobs data signaling potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Revised job numbers could mean a deeper Fed easing approach. Political shifts globally, including Japan and Indonesia, also stirred market dynamics, affecting currency values worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:02 IST
Dollar Drops as Market Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar is struggling, hovering near a seven-week low, as investors eye upcoming U.S. jobs data revisions that could indicate a labor market weaker than initially reported. A downbeat revision may strengthen the argument for deeper interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Currently, the dollar slipped 0.2% against the yen and saw minor dips against other currencies such as the euro and sterling. Economists forecast a significant downward revision, perhaps as large as 800,000 jobs, which may suggest the Fed is trailing in its efforts to maximize employment.

A report critical of the Bureau of Labor Statistics is also in the works, potentially adding pressure. Meanwhile, the anticipation of policy easing is contributing to record gold prices, with political developments in countries like Japan and Indonesia adding further complexity to the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

 Global
2
Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

 India
3
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
4
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025