Tragic Collision: Freight Train and Commuter Bus Clash in Atlacomulco

In a tragic accident, a freight train collided with a double-decker bus carrying workers to Mexico City, resulting in at least 10 deaths and over 50 injuries. The collision occurred at an unprotected crossing in Atlacomulco, highlighting safety concerns. Families are seeking answers and accountability from transport companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlacomulco | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A freight train collided with a double-decker bus transporting domestic and construction workers to Mexico's capital, leaving at least 10 dead and over 50 injured on Monday morning. The impact has left families searching for answers and seeing their loved ones in hospitals.

The tragic accident occurred in Atlacomulco, northwest of Mexico City, where the bus edged onto train tracks amid dense traffic. Witness accounts and video footage reveal a lack of protective gates or warning lights at the crossing, sparking calls for improved safety measures.

Both the bus line and train company have issued statements, and authorities are investigating the incident. This collision highlights an increasing trend in train-related accidents, urging immediate attention to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

