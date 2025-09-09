Abdullah's Call for Special Kashmir Trains Amid Flood Crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to begin operating special trains to the Kashmir Valley. This move aims to transport essential goods and fruits, as traditional road routes remain closed due to persistent rain-induced landslides.

Abdullah calls for immediate attention after floods caused substantial damage, leaving essential supplies and horticultural produce stranded due to closed highways. He emphasized the loss of lives, property damage, and the urgent need for federal assistance in the wake of the disaster.

The chief minister also critiqued the Public Safety Act's application against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, advocating for such issues to be resolved within the legislative assembly. He expressed concern over recent actions by local authorities, suggesting they could undermine public trust in democracy.

