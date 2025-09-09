Left Menu

K Sera Sera Unveils 'Ab Tak 112': A Captivating Crime Biopic on Mumbai's Fearless Cop

K Sera Sera announces 'Ab Tak 112', a compelling crime biopic on Mumbai's fearless cop, Pradeep Sharma. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film explores the gritty underworld and is slated for a 2026 release. Backed by Satish Panchariya, it promises a compelling narrative blending realism and scale.

Ab Tak 112
Satish Panchariya & K Sera Sera Announce Ab Tak 112, Crime Drama Biopic on Encounter Cop Pradeep Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, K Sera Sera, a leading Indian entertainment company, has revealed its latest project, 'Ab Tak 112'. The film is a biographical account centered on the daring life of Mumbai's fearless cop, Pradeep Sharma. It's expected to captivate audiences with its true-crime narrative.

Helmed by renowned filmmaker Abhijit Panse, known for his work on 'Rege' and 'Thackeray', the movie is set to portray the intense reality of crime and law enforcement in Mumbai. Panse aims to depict the city's power struggles and the narrow divide between justice and disorder.

Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, expressed confidence in the project, highlighting its potential for significant impact. The film, which is slated for a 2026 release, promises an engaging storyline with the involvement of Pradeep Sharma, creating anticipation among film enthusiasts.

Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

