K Sera Sera Unveils 'Ab Tak 112': A Captivating Crime Biopic on Mumbai's Fearless Cop

In a significant announcement, K Sera Sera, a leading Indian entertainment company, has revealed its latest project, 'Ab Tak 112'. The film is a biographical account centered on the daring life of Mumbai's fearless cop, Pradeep Sharma. It's expected to captivate audiences with its true-crime narrative.

Helmed by renowned filmmaker Abhijit Panse, known for his work on 'Rege' and 'Thackeray', the movie is set to portray the intense reality of crime and law enforcement in Mumbai. Panse aims to depict the city's power struggles and the narrow divide between justice and disorder.

Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, expressed confidence in the project, highlighting its potential for significant impact. The film, which is slated for a 2026 release, promises an engaging storyline with the involvement of Pradeep Sharma, creating anticipation among film enthusiasts.