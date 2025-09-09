Steady Climb: Indian Household Expenses Rise by 33% Over Three Years
Over the course of three years, Indian household expenses have increased by over 33%, reaching Rs 56,000 by 2025. Both urban and rural areas see a significant rise in spending. As expenses climb, consumers prioritize essential items and extra income, while shifting expenditures towards education and debt.
Indian household expenses have surged by more than a third, reaching Rs 56,000 in 2025, according to Worldpanel by Numerator. This trend, evident in both urban and rural areas, spotlights the growing financial strain on families nationwide.
Urban households have experienced notable expense increases, with costs climbing from Rs 52,711 in June 2022 to Rs 73,579 in March 2025. Rural areas, although starting from a lower base, have seen expenses rise from Rs 36,104 in June 2022 to Rs 46,623 by March 2025.
As costs continue to escalate, consumers are reshaping their spending habits, prioritizing essential purchases and additional income, and shifting spending towards education and debt. Over half of consumers would save extra income, underscoring a cautious approach amidst rising expenses.
