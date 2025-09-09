Left Menu

Steady Climb: Indian Household Expenses Rise by 33% Over Three Years

Over the course of three years, Indian household expenses have increased by over 33%, reaching Rs 56,000 by 2025. Both urban and rural areas see a significant rise in spending. As expenses climb, consumers prioritize essential items and extra income, while shifting expenditures towards education and debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:29 IST
Steady Climb: Indian Household Expenses Rise by 33% Over Three Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian household expenses have surged by more than a third, reaching Rs 56,000 in 2025, according to Worldpanel by Numerator. This trend, evident in both urban and rural areas, spotlights the growing financial strain on families nationwide.

Urban households have experienced notable expense increases, with costs climbing from Rs 52,711 in June 2022 to Rs 73,579 in March 2025. Rural areas, although starting from a lower base, have seen expenses rise from Rs 36,104 in June 2022 to Rs 46,623 by March 2025.

As costs continue to escalate, consumers are reshaping their spending habits, prioritizing essential purchases and additional income, and shifting spending towards education and debt. Over half of consumers would save extra income, underscoring a cautious approach amidst rising expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Development

PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Developme...

 India
3
Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

 India
4
Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost

Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025