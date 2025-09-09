Left Menu

E-commerce: An Enabler of MSME Growth in India

E-commerce is driving growth for MSMEs in India, facilitating sustainable and inclusive development by expanding their reach through digital marketplaces. The sector plays a crucial role during festive seasons, significantly increasing sales and job opportunities. Programs supporting local shops and startups further empower small businesses nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:42 IST
E-commerce: An Enabler of MSME Growth in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce is emerging as a vital growth engine for MSMEs in India, expanding customer reach and fostering sustainable development, a report highlights. According to the Deloitte study 'Spotting India's PRIME Innovation Moment', digital marketplaces like Amazon are transformative for small businesses.

The report underlines the significant increase in online transactions, notably from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which now contribute 60% of such transactions. With rural FMCG volumes growing faster than urban ones, these platforms offer MSMEs unprecedented access to national consumers.

Vinod Kumar of the India SME Forum emphasizes the economic impact of e-commerce ecosystems, especially during the festive season. Amandeep Budhiraja of JustToyz highlights the Great Indian Festival as a critical period, attributing a substantial part of annual income to digital sales platforms, which enhance customer service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Development

PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Developme...

 India
3
Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

 India
4
Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost

Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025