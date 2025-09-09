E-commerce: An Enabler of MSME Growth in India
E-commerce is driving growth for MSMEs in India, facilitating sustainable and inclusive development by expanding their reach through digital marketplaces. The sector plays a crucial role during festive seasons, significantly increasing sales and job opportunities. Programs supporting local shops and startups further empower small businesses nationwide.
- Country:
- India
E-commerce is emerging as a vital growth engine for MSMEs in India, expanding customer reach and fostering sustainable development, a report highlights. According to the Deloitte study 'Spotting India's PRIME Innovation Moment', digital marketplaces like Amazon are transformative for small businesses.
The report underlines the significant increase in online transactions, notably from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which now contribute 60% of such transactions. With rural FMCG volumes growing faster than urban ones, these platforms offer MSMEs unprecedented access to national consumers.
Vinod Kumar of the India SME Forum emphasizes the economic impact of e-commerce ecosystems, especially during the festive season. Amandeep Budhiraja of JustToyz highlights the Great Indian Festival as a critical period, attributing a substantial part of annual income to digital sales platforms, which enhance customer service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JBS Launches Initiative to Track Cattle and Combat Deforestation in Amazon
UP Emerges as India's Growth Engine: Yogi Adityanath's Transformative Journey
Uttar Pradesh’s Resurgence: From 'BIMARU' to Growth Engine
Amazon India Praises GST Overhaul for Empowering Small Sellers
Dane van Niekerk Joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for WCPL 2025