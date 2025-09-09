Grandthum: Revolutionizing Real Estate in Greater Noida with Part CC Milestone

Noida-based real estate developer, Group 108, has achieved a significant milestone with its flagship project, Grandthum, in Greater Noida West, receiving Part CC. This allows over 1,300 customers to take possession, highlighting the company's focus on delivery and quality. Spread across 23 acres, the project integrates office spaces, retail outlets, and leisure facilities into a cohesive ecosystem.

The iconic development features twin office towers offering panoramic views from its Sky Deck, along with an expansive high-street retail area, a multiplex, and leisure zones. Notably, its Yacht Garden, an open-air space with a water body, enhances the visitor experience, coupled with multi-level parking and enhanced security measures for convenience.

Group 108's Managing Directors, Dr. Amish Bhutani and Sanchit Bhutani, express pride in their achievement, viewing the Part CC as validation of their commitment to creating a dynamic commercial hub. With international brands and an environmentally responsible design, Grandthum is poised to become a key destination in the NCR, close to Jewar International Airport and key urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)