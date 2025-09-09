Government Mandates MRP Revision Amid GST Rate Changes
The government has instructed manufacturers and importers to revise the maximum retail prices (MRP) on existing stock to reflect changes in GST rates. This directive, effective from September 22, demands compliance by December 31, aiming for transparency and protection of consumer interests.
Effective from September 22, the GST revision has resulted in reduced rates for various products and services. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the need for MRPs to reflect these changes exactly, allowing adjustments only to match the tax modifications.
To enforce this, MRPs may be updated via stickers, stamps, or online print, while retaining the visibility of the original price. Companies must advertise these changes in newspapers and notify dealers and government officials, ensuring consumers are informed and protected.
